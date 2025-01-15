Watch Now
Investigation underway after deadly shooting in Canyon County

Burke Lansing, KIVI
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A Caldwell man is dead after a shooting at a home on Sunday, January 12.

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) says deputies responded to N. Middleton Rd, around 1:15 a.m. where they found 30-year-old Jesus Leal Penuelas with gunshot wounds.

The Sheriff's Office says deputies and bystanders performed life-saving measures until medics arrived to transport him to a Boise hospital. The Office says Penuelas died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

CCSO detectives questioned several individuals and the CCSO Crime Lab processed the scene. The case remains under investigation.

