Idaho State Police investigating train and vehicle crash

CANYON COUNTY — Idaho State Police are looking into an accident that happened on Saturday around 8:20 a.m., near US20 at milepost 17, in Canyon County.

The driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was driving on a private road that intersected a railroad crossing. The driver failed to yield and was struck by an oncoming train, killing everyone in the truck.

The passengers were a 38-year-old male, a 36-year-old female, and two juveniles, all from Nampa.

The Idaho State Police is working with the Canyon County Coroner on notification of next of kin.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.