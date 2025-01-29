Idaho State Police investigating fatal crash near Parma which left 1 dead, 2 injured

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crashthat occurred just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the intersection of US-95 and Highway 20-26, just north of Parma.

A 2014 Honda Civic, driven by a 24-year-old male from Nyssa with a 22-year-old passenger, was heading northbound on US-95. The vehicle collided with a southbound 2021 Toyota Rav 4, driven by a 25-year-old female from McLouth, Kansas.

The passenger in the Honda died from his injuries at the scene. The driver was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance.

The driver of the Toyota self-transported to a hospital in a private vehicle. Authorities confirmed that all occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.

The crash led to a four-hour blockage of the intersection, involving multiple assisting agencies. Idaho State Police is still investigating the details surrounding the crash.