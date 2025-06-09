Idaho State Police investigating fatal 3-car crash near Nampa

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal, three-car collision that happened on Saturday evening at approximately 11:19 p.m.

According to a police statement, the crash occurred when the driver of a blue, 1999 Ford Escort failed to heed a stop sign at the intersection of Riverside Road and Highway 55 west of Nampa. The blue Ford Escort, which included a person riding in the passenger seat, collided with a silver 2025 Toyota Tundra that was heading northbound. Another car, a gray 2022 Honda Civic, was heading southbound when the accident occurred, and that driver swerved to avoid the crash, ending up off the roadway.

The driver of the Ford Escort, a 59-year-old Boise man, was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger of the Ford Escort and the two others in the Toyota Tundra were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Honda Civic was not injured.

Everyone involved was wearing seatbelts.

It ultimately took hours for emergency personnel to clear the scene and reopen the roads.

This remains an ongoing investigation.