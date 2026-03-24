Idaho State Police arrest motorcyclist accused of hitting 115 mph on I-84

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — On Monday afternoon, Idaho State Police (ISP) troopers cited a 27-year-old motorcycle rider for reckless driving in connection with egregious speeding on Interstate-84.

ISP said in a news release that one of its troopers recorded a 2018 BMW R1200 motorcycle going 115mph on eastbound I-84 in Canyon County just before 4 p.m., a high traffic period.

The trooper utilized a Lidar device to record the male rider's speed. In addition to speeding, ISP said they witnessed the rider weaving between lanes without signaling.

Troopers proceeded to execute a traffic stop, and ISP indicated that the rider later admitted to speeding.

"This incident shows a broader seasonal trend of increased aggressive and unsafe motorcycle riding in traffic." - Idaho State Police

The motorcycle rider was subsequently arrested for reckless driving.

“Every year, as the weather improves, we see more motorcycles on the road, and unfortunately, we also see an increase in high-risk riding,” District 3 Captain Mike Winans said. “Excessive speed, lane splitting, and aggressive riding in heavy traffic put everyone at risk, including the rider. Motorcycles offer less protection in a crash, and at those speeds, there is little margin for error. Riders need to make responsible decisions and understand that safety on our roadways depends on everyone.”

The incident remains under investigation by ISO.

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