Idaho State Police are investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Canyon County

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred at around 5:17 p.m. at Emmett Road and Hollow Road.

According to authorities, A 31-year-old woman from Emmett was driving a blue 2015 Toyota Scion TC southbound when she crossed the center line and collided head-on with a dark blue 2022 RAM 3500 driven by a 50-year-old man from Caldwell.

Police say the RAM had two passengers, both wearing seat belts, including a 50-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man.

The Toyota driver was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

Idaho State Police state the RAM's female passenger was airlifted to a local hospital, while the driver and male passenger were taken by ground ambulance.

ISP states the agencies that are assisting them in this investigation are Canyon County Sheriff's Office, paramedics, Middleton Fire, and Gem County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation is ongoing.