Idaho Fish and Game investigating after 49 ducks were left to waste

Idaho Fish and Game
Idaho Fish and Game is investigation 49 ducks left to waste in Canyon County. Photo Courtesy: Idaho Fish and Game
Posted at 4:11 PM, Feb 13, 2024
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) is seeking information about ducks that were recently shot and left to waste in Canyon County.

IDFG found 49 mallard ducks by a rockpile on the bank of the Mora Canal, near the intersection of Lynnwood Rd. and Bowmont Rd.

IDFG officers believe the ducks were left there sometime between Jan. 27 and Jan. 31.

“Seeing this number of ducks go to waste is a travesty. It amounts to seven legal limits of ducks that countless waterfowl hunters would have been thrilled to harvest and to eat," said Conservation Officer Craig Mickelson.

If you have information about the ducks that were left to waste, contact the Nampa Regional Office at 208-465-8465, or the Citizen’s Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999.

Callers can remain anonymous when reporting wildlife violations.

