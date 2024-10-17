Health advisory issued for Lake Lowell due to cyanobacteria

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare issued a health advisory for Lake Lowell in Canyon County due to the presence of harmful cyanobacteria in the water. The public is urged to avoid swimming or wading in the water until further notice.

DHW works closely with Southwest District Health and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to monitor and respond to cyanobacteria harmful algal blooms.

Late summer and fall is the time of year when water bodies are most likely to experience harmful algae blooms. Recent samples from Lake Lowell showed high amounts of toxin-producing cyanobacteria, which can be harmful to people, pets, and livestock.

Dogs may become sick first from the toxins because they are more likely to swim in or drink contaminated water. Ensure that pets and livestock do not drink or go into the water.

DHW will notify the public once the advisory is lifted.