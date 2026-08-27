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Heads up: Ramp closures this weekend for repaving off I-84

AUG 28 weekend closure
Idaho Department of Transportation
AUG 28 weekend closure
Posted

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Full road closures will affect I-84 at the Ten Mile and Garrity interchanges this weekend, Aug. 28 - Aug. 31.

The Idaho Transportation Department will be repaving the westbound off-ramp at Exit 42. ITD says drivers will be detoured to Meridian Road at Exit 44.

ITD says they’ll also be repaving the westbound on-ramp at the Garrity Interchange at Exit 38. Drivers will be detoured to Franklin Blvd at Exit 36 in Nampa.

ITD says ramps at both interchanges will close at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, and reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31.

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