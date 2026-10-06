Harmful algal blooms prompt cyanobacteria health alert for Lake Lowell

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A cyanobacteria health alert has been issued for Lake Lowell in Canyon County after the discovery of harmful algal blooms.

While cyanobacteria are normally found in the state's water bodies, they can bloom in certain conditions and release dangerous toxins.

"Exposure to cyanotoxins through skin contact or ingestion can cause skin irritation, upset stomach, and more serious symptoms. Effects can be more serious in animals since they are more likely to drink the water," the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality warned.

Those recreating near Lake Lowell or other water bodies are urged to use caution and keep pets away if anyone notices a bloom, which may appear as mats, foam, spilled paint or surface scum.

Boiling water or water filtration products are not effective ways to remove cyanotoxins, and anyone who comes in contact with a bloom should rinse immediately with soap and clean water.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton