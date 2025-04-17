Free residential cleanup day coming up in Canyon County

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Spring cleaning just got easier for Canyon County residents. On April 26, residents can take advantage of Residential Cleanup Day, a cost-effective opportunity to dispose of large items at no charge.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and allows residents to drop off up to one ton of waste for free.

Items accepted include one refrigerator per household, up to four car or light truck tires, and assorted wood, metal, and yard waste, provided they are separated for disposal.

Canyon County

This event is exclusive to Canyon County residents, making it an essential resource for those looking to de-clutter and save money during the spring cleaning season.