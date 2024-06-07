Four election recounts called for Canyon County

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Canyon County Elections Office will be conducting four official recounts following the May 2024 elections, and all of them start at 9 am on Tuesday, June 11.

The Canyon County Elections Office is located at 1102 E. Chicago St, Caldwell, ID 83605, and the recounts will be overseen by the County Clerk and election officials. The recount process is open to the public, and any interested parties will be able to attend and see firsthand how the recount is conducted.

The races to be recounted are:

