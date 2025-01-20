Firefighters respond to structure fire in Middleton, one injured

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Middleton-Star Firefighters responded to an early morning structure fire in Middleton on Monday — tackling both the fire and cold temperatures. The dispatch call came in at approximately 6:30 a.m., reporting a fire at a double-wide home in the 17000 block of Hollow Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters executed an exterior attack to knock down the visible fire before moving inside to search for any hidden flames. One occupant was transported to the hospital with burn injuries — their condition is unknown at this time.

The Middleton Rural Fire District says that the cause of the fire remains under investigation and reminds everyone to be extremely cautious with heating devices and fireplaces this winter, and always ensure your smoke detectors are functioning.