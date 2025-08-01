Fatal crash on I-84 near Nampa leaves one dead, two injured

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A four-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 west of Nampa left one man dead and two others injured Thursday evening, according to Idaho State Police.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. on July 31 in the eastbound lanes near milepost 32.

A 57-year-old Boise man was driving a gold 2005 Honda Pilot westbound when he attempted to change lanes and collided with a silver 2014 Toyota Tacoma driven by a 59-year-old woman from Star. The Tacoma hit the center median, and the Honda Pilot overcorrected, crossed into eastbound traffic, and struck a 2024 Toyota Tacoma head-on.

The 2024 Tacoma was driven by a 50-year-old man from Nyssa, Oregon.

A 45-year-old man from Kingsport, Tennessee, was also traveling eastbound in a 2017 Ford van, which struck the 2024 Tacoma on the driver's side.

The driver of the Honda Pilot died at the scene.

A juvenile passenger in the Pilot and a 48-year-old woman from Brazil, who was riding in the Ford van without a seatbelt, were transported to local hospitals by ambulance.

Idaho State Police said all other vehicle occupants were wearing seatbelts.

Eastbound I-84 was blocked for about four hours as crews responded to the scene. The road has since fully reopened.

