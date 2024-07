CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Canyon County Sheriff's Office: Endangered Missing Person Alert: Sheila Seeman, 71, from Parma, is driving a silver 2019 Jeep Cherokee (license plate 2CMS648).

If you see her in Nampa, please call dispatch at 208-465-2257, option 1.

For any other sightings, contact Canyon Dispatch at 208-454-7531.

Click hereif you have any information