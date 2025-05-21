Watch Now
ELECTION RESULTS: Middleton voters deny bond for new elementary school

Doug Lock-Smith
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — On Tuesday, voters denied a $19.9 million bond intended to help the Middleton School District build a new elementary school.

This is the 5th time since 2018 that the district has tried to pass a bond for a new school, since two out of three elementary schools in the district are well over capacity. According to the district, Mill Creek Elementary is operating at 114% capacity, and Heights Elementary at 145%.

The district has already secured a 12-acre lot near Kingsbury and SH-44 for the new school, which was donated by local developers. The bond would be used for construction, alongside an additional $8 million from state modernization funds.

