Early voting in Canyon County: What voters need to know

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Canyon County early voting has officially opened. With just 10 days for registered voters to submit their ballots at three locations this election, voters need to prepare before heading out to the polls.



Canyon County registered voters have three locations to early vote this year.

Voters should expect to bring proper documentation to make the process easy.

Early voting started Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 1.

"We didn't expect it to be that busy here," said District Judge Terry Komes.

With only 10 days of early voting before Election Day, voters in Canyon County should prepare before heading out.

This year there are three locations where Canyon County Voters can submit their vote — the Caldwell Elk Lodge, Southwest District Health, and the Idaho Hispanic Community Center

Monday was the first day for Canyon County voters to submit their Ballot — between all three locations 2,000 people went out to vote on day one in Canyon County.

"A good percentage of them had the appropriate documentation to support their right to vote in Canyon County,"said Komes

Terry Komes, the district judge for the South West District Health Polling Center, tells me the first day is always the hardest with long lines, wait times, and with new residents in Idaho she recommends everyone to be prepared on what to bring when going to vote if not registered yet.

" Having your appropriate documentation, proof of residence, your picture ID, that's going to speed up your process so you won't have to come back and wait in line again," said Komes.

This polling center itself has five polling workers to check you in and help you register, six ballot marking device machines to use, and six locations where you can hand mark a ballot that will be printed on-site.

"It will be interesting to see over the full 10 days of early voting the five days this week and the five days next week," said Canyon County Clerk Rick Hogaboam

There are 120,000 registered voters in Canyon County. If they have 80% turn out, it could help relieve the lines on election day.

"These folks who are voting early today can leave with peace of mind knowing that their vote has already been cast," said Hogaboam

Rick Hogaboam, the County Clerk, tells me the elections office is only available for those submitting their absentee Ballot.

"For future elections, we will have early voting for at the new election building which will be a big, good parking lot so we are looking forward to the future of Canyon County Elections to try to service the growing population here," said Hogaboam