Driver arrested, passenger jumps out of car during police pursuit on I-84

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Just after 7 p.m. on Monday, Middleton Officers were made aware of an incoming pursuit coming from Ada County —police were actively chasing a suspect vehicle on I-84 Westbound. Police say the vehicle was reaching speeds up to 115 mph.

During the pursuit, police determined there were at least two people in the vehicle, however, the vehicle slowed down near mile marker 26 and the passenger jumped out.

The vehicle continued West on I-84 towards exit 25 where a Middleton Officer was able to deploy a "stop stick" device, according to police, which resulted in the suspect's tires slowly deflating.

Shortly after, officers were able to place the driver into custody without any further incident. It was later discovered the driver had a warrant for their arrest, according to a press release.

No officers were injured and all suspects are accounted for. No further information has been released.