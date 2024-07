CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Work is underway to permanently close the railroad crossing near Highway 20-26 in Canyon County between Notus and Parma. ITD announced the closure ahead of an expected increase in rail traffic.



The decision was made collectively with Union Pacific and the Notus-Parma Highway District.

Drivers looking to access Highway 20 will will soon be detoured to Highway 95.

Crews will also create a cul-de-sac at the end of the Deb Lane so vehicles can turn around if needed.