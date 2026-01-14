Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CCSO offers free boating safety courses this month at Lake Lowell Park

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — New to boating or need a refresher on maintenance and safety information? The Canyon County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol division is offering free boating safety courses this month at their Nampa office at Lake Lowell Park.

The course will be offered this Saturday, Jan. 17th, and next Saturday, Jan. 24th, running from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The one-day course covers general information on boating regulations, maintenance, safety, and courtesy.

Upon completion of the course, attendees will receive a NASBLA boat safety card, which is recognized in all 50 states.

For more information on the course, including where to register, click here. Potential attendees can also register by emailing Sgt. Jason Roberts at jason.roberts@canyoncounty.id.gov.

