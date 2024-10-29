Canyon County's 'Logic and Accuracy Testing' on election system equipment ahead of the Nov. 5 election

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Canyon County Elections Office held a Logic and Accuracy test, available to the public, to see what it takes to ensure every vote is counted ahead of Election Day on Nov. 5.



Early Voting has been popular in Canyon County with roughly 2,800 voters a day.

Early Voting ends Friday, Nov. 1, but will open up next Tuesday for Election Day.

Preparations for election day are underway.

The Canyon County Elections Office is testing their equipment with a logic and accuracy test, inviting the public to see what it takes to make sure every vote is counted on election day.

"It's in the public interest to understand the equipment, so we kinda drop everything we are doing. We are really busy to show for the public that all the equipment works, to help answer questions, and the goal is that there is public trust and transparency," said Canyon County Clerk Rick Hogaboam

As part of the process, they showed how each system is set up and protected with keys.

One question that came up — how are these systems protected from cyber-attacks?

"As you saw, it's not just a thumb drive and a thumb drive you have to have a key, you have to have a code, there's dual authentication, there's protocols that ensure the transfer of information underway is not tied to the internet," said Clerk Hogaboam

Early voting has been a popular choice so far this election. In Canyon County, roughly 2,800 voters a day are given the choice to cast their ballot by hand or electronically.

Tuesday's test makes sure that no matter how a ballot is submitted, errors will be caught before counting the vote.

To accommodate the growing population, Election Day will see 45 polling places across the county this year, up from 21 in the last presidential election.

"And we do that so that voters have options because it's more important to vote," said Clerk Hogaboam