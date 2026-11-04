Canyon County voters reject proposed vehicle registration fee increase

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Canyon County voters rejected a proposed vehicle registration fee increase that aimed to address a transportation funding shortfall.

The measure failed, with 58.8% of voters opposed and 41.2% in favor.

The proposal would have added annual fees of $20 per motor or electric vehicle and $19 per motorcycle.

According to the ballot language, Canyon County faces an estimated $49 million budget shortfall among local highway jurisdictions in the county.

The proposed fees would have generated approximately $4.4 million annually to help address the gap.

The measure would have funded transportation capital projects, construction, financing, repairs and maintenance over the next 20 years.

See more election results here.

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