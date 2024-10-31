Canyon County voters in District 11 will see two new Candidates for State Senate

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — After the incumbent lost the May Primary Elections, District 11 will see two new candidates for State Senate on the ballot, both of whom are Canyon County Natives.



Both Candidates were raised in Canyon County and would like to see positive change that includes preserving the community's agricultural heritage while adapting to exponential growth.

Each welcomes growth but with a plan to protect the agricultural community.

If elected, they will tackle affordable housing, healthcare workers' protection, and school funding.

In the race for District 11 in the state senate, both candidates have deep roots in Canyon County.

Both Camille Baylock and Toni Ferro tell me they've seen a lot of change in their lifetime.

"So I just thought hey... I can either complain or get involved," said District 11 State Senate Candidate Camille Baylock. Baylock, a wife and mother, is running for public office for the first time.

As a former healthcare worker, she has concerns about how recent abortion-related legislation is impacting people in the community... And in the healthcare profession.

"There's a risk for [doctors and healthcare workers] obviously because they are leaving the state and anyone that is telling you otherwise is not looking at the facts; they're not looking at the fact that Caldwell had only one maternity ward and now it's gone. So we have to dig and make sure doctors feel safe practicing within our state. And the growth is here and we all feel it when we are driving anywhere," said Baylock.

Both candidates agree growth will continue no matter what, and they feel there should be firm plans in place to protect agriculture.

"We've been blessed in Canyon County with some of the best soil in the world and there's a responsibility when God gives you something like that... You can't just go and develop that," said Baylock.

Toni Ferro, who is a 5th generation Idahoan, grew up in Caldwell and is concerned with rising housing costs in the county.

"Rents have doubled in the last 10 years. Eviction filings have doubled in the last year, and so wages are not keeping up in the valley," said District 11 State Senate Candidate Toni Ferro.

Ferro fears homelessness will become a major issue if affordable housing isn't established now. She believes the legislature has the power to make major changes that can leave a lasting impact.

"The legislature just passed one bill this year on housing and that was to eliminate any local renters' protection. So it's really the opposite of what people are needing— they need more protection," said Ferro.

Ferro was also proud to attend Caldwell School public schools but thinks the state is failing students by underfunding the district.

"We have the worst-funded schools in the nation. We have the lowest per-student amount of funds of any state in the nation. We've had surpluses of a billion to two billion dollars and we are still not funding our schools," said Ferro.