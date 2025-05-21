Canyon County voters approve school and paramedic levies

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Voters in Canyon County approved several key levies on Tuesday, providing critical funding for schools and emergency services.

The Vallivue School District secured a levy that will support curriculum, gifted and talented programs, and technology as the district experiences rapid growth.

"Nothing but gratitude from Vallivue School District leaders and teachers for everyone who showed up and said, we affirm what you're trying to do at Vallivue by serving your kids, and they passed it," Joey Palmer said.

RELATED | Vallivue's two new elementary schools to ease overcrowding and growth are almost complete

Palmer, the assistant superintendent of Vallivue School District, noted that despite the levy approval, taxpayers will actually see reduced taxes due to the district's extreme growth.

"I think what that shows is our community is invested in our children, who are going to be the future of this area. And even as we grow, it's still worth their investment," Palmer said.

Canyon County Paramedics also celebrated a victory with the approval of their $8 million temporary levy after three attempts over two years.

RELATED | Canyon County paramedics concerned after levy override failed for a second time

"This means we're not going to have to shut down the units in the future," Chief Michael Stowell said. "It's going to take us a little bit to get there. It's not overnight, but this is a huge improvement for everyone in Canyon County."

The funding will allow for the construction of a new paramedic station in Caldwell, the first since 2001. However, as a temporary measure, voters can expect to see another levy on ballots within a few years.

"We will need to be on the ballot again in two years, for sure. You know, the need is permanent. So this is going to get us through. That's going to get stations and staffing," Stowell said.

The successful paramedic levy will also benefit the Nampa Fire Protection District.

"This will bring us back up to where we're efficiently serving the community. This is definitely something that's going to be needing attention in the future, though, as well. But vitally needed funds for the right now today and making sure that we're keeping the community safe in response," Chief Kirk Carpenter said.

RELATED | RIDEALONG: How Nampa growth impacts EMS response

If the paramedic levy had failed, it would have created gaps in coverage with insufficient ambulances in service, forcing fire engines and personnel to remain on calls for longer periods.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.