Canyon County Sheriff's Office searching for missing endangered adult in Melba

84-year-old Donald Conklin was last seen in Melba around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday
Canyon County Sheriff's Office
Donald Conklin
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Canyon County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing endangered adult from Melba. 84-year-old Donald Conklin was last seen in Melba around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Conklin is believed to be suffering from dementia and was last seen driving a red '94 Jeep Wrangler, license plate 2CBK443. He is 190 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair and was wearing a blue-green long-sleeve shirt, khaki pants, and glasses.

Conklin was an engineer with Idaho News 6 for several years.

Anyone with information should contact the Canyon County Sheriff at (208) 454-7531.

