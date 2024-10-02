Canyon County Sheriff's Office officially recognizes October as domestic violence awareness month

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Canyon County Sheriff's Office has declared October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. During a recent event, Sheriff Donahue stressed the importance of talking about this serious issue, pointing out that 33% of women in Idaho have experienced domestic violence. He emphasized the need for ongoing support and outreach throughout the year.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"We do hereby proclaim October as the domestic violence awareness month and encourage all Canyon County residents to take an active role in addressing this issue throughout the whole year especially the month of October," said District 1 Commissioner Leslie Van Beek.

While a home should be a place of warmth and love each day in the state of Idaho, hundreds of victims of domestic violence count on law enforcement and advocate groups to help them and their children throughout this crime.

The Canyon County Sheriff's office held an event officially recognizing and bringing awareness to domestic violence.

"Because this is really a taboo issue to talk about as we all know it's very dark and very secretive at times," said Canyon County Sheriff Donahue.

Bringing awareness to domestic violence is an important cause to Canyon County Sheriff Donahue. He tells me it's a year-long thing for him but the month of October really helps him reach out to community members and officials to talk about this issue.

"And when we started this foundation 12 years ago that's exactly the opening speech I gave and when we talk about it we can solve it," said Sheriff Donahue.

World Population Review says as of 2024 33% of Idaho women experienced domestic Violence. Boise Women and Children Alliance says 1 in 4 women and 1 in 10 men experience contact sexual violence, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetime.

"I can tell you I've seen things I can't unsee all law enforcement does," said Sheriff Donahue.

As Sheriff Donahue explained to me some of the cases he's handled he'll never forget.

"The simplest things to murder, the words don't come," said Sheriff Donahue.

One thing he hopes to accomplish with his foundation and recognizing this month is that someone gets the strength to reach out for help no matter how big or small the domestic violence is.

"Our job is to protect our society so reach out," said Sheriff Donahue