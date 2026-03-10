Canyon County Paramedics to offer rare 'pre-hospital whole blood transfusions' for emergency patients

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Canyon Canyon Paramedics will now be able to deliver blood transfusions to emergency patients before they even reach the hospital.

The innovative program, which is supported by Saint Alphonsus and the American Red Cross, is only available to 2% of EMS ground crews nationwide.

Victims of severe incidents such as car accidents, falls, snow injuries, bike accidents, and gunshot wounds in Canyon County will now be able to receive "whole blood transfusions" in the field.

According to Saint Alphonsus, whole blood transfusions are considered the "gold standard for trauma patients" since they include red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets, and plasma.

Typically, on-scene whole blood transfusions have been reserved for air medical transport teams. Now, they'll be available to paramedic teams in Canyon County.

“When we begin resuscitation in the field, we can save lives,” said Canyon County Paramedic Chief Michael Stowell. “Studies show that the earlier whole blood is administered, the less blood a patient ultimately needs and the better their chances of survival.”

The American Red Cross will be in charge of obtaining blood and delivering it to Saint Alphonsus, which will be in charge of storing and distributing the blood. Meanwhile, paramedics will carry the blood using specialized coolers for up to 72 hours. At that point, they will return unused blood to protect the precious resource before it expires.

“Moving the administration of whole blood to the prehospital setting not only saves the patient stability and critical time, it saves units of blood, which is in critically short supply nationally,” said Saint Alphonsus Trauma Surgeon Dr. Caleb Mentzer.

The ability to utilize this innovative program became possible only after Canyon County voters approved an Ambulance District levy in May of 2025.

“Without the public’s support at the ballot box, this program would not exist,” Stowell said. “Voters made it possible for our teams to carry blood to the roadside, and that investment will save lives here at home. Their tax dollars are coming right back to them in the form of better outcomes and better emergency care.”

