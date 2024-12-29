Canyon County Paramedics providing vital aid to those in need during the holiday season

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — After their Levy failed for a second time during the November Election, Canyon County paramedics are worried about growth and the future of their department. Paramedic Lieutenant Kelly Kalam and Paramedic Hannah Leverett showed us what it takes to be a paramedic during the holidays.



Canyon County paramedics worried for the future after their levy failed twice.

Paramedics work 2 or 3 shifts, 24 hours or 12 hours long.

They may try again for the levy in the next election.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

While the holidays are a time when many enjoy their families and loved ones, medical emergencies seem to never stop.

I tagged along with the Canyon County paramedics to learn what they do when someone calls for medical help.

"With the increase in traffic, there's also an increase in the number of car accidents around the holidays," said Canyon County Paramedic Hannah Leverett.

Paramedic Lieutenant Kelly Kalam and Paramedic Hannah Levertt showed me what it takes to be a paramedic during the holidays and expressed some concerns after the Canyon County Paramedics Levy failed for the second time this past election.

"If you don't have funding to keep ambulances staffed and on the ready when you have an emergency, you won't have anybody to respond," said Leverett.

We discussed their worries over growth and how instead of growing as a department— they are losing more staff and stations.

"We have been stretched very thin over the last few years— with fewer and fewer units and more and more calls, and it would be really nice to be able to have the number of units that we need to serve our community effectively," said Leverett.

"You know the growth and population and the amount of ambulances we have... there's a big disparity," added Canyon County Paramedic Lieutenant Kelly Kalam.

Lieutenant Kalam tells me most of the staff work two 24-hour shifts or 3 with one being a 12-hour shift so that the county has paramedics waiting in case of an emergency, never knowing what the day will bring or if they will lose a patient.

"A lot of us got into this job because we care about people and we want to help people and when you care about people and you see them hurting— it hurts you as well," said Leverett

Their hope for the new year is to see more support for their department as they continue to work hard and help anyone in need.