CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A Canyon County man will spend decades behind bars for using artificial intelligence to create sexually exploitative material of a teenager he knew.

On Monday, a judge sentenced 39-year-old Adam Pettibone to up to 30 years in prison.

Investigators say he took the teen's photos from Facebook, then turned them into pornographic videos using AI.

—Canyon County man sentenced for turning teen's Facebook photos into porn using AI—

Man who used AI to turn teen's Facebook photos into porn learns fate

Police discovered the material following a traffic stop in Greenleaf this past May.

Officers also located writings describing Pettibone's desires to violently sexually abuse young children and infants.

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