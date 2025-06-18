Canyon County issues alert after black bear sighting in Middleton

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Canyon County officials issued a reverse 911 alert late Tuesday night after a black bear was spotted in a Middleton neighborhood.

The bear was seen near the intersection of Hartley and Cowboy Lanes, prompting authorities to warn nearby residents.

Black bear sighting in Middleton

Officials are urging people in the area to be aware of their surroundings and keep a close eye on any pets.

Although black bears are native to parts of Idaho, sightings in residential areas of Canyon County are relatively uncommon.