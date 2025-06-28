Canyon County deputies arrest man after disturbance in roadway

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Canyon County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man Friday morning after he allegedly caused a disturbance in the middle of a road, according to a spokesperson from the department.

Deputies approached Cisco Dios Garcia after responding to the scene.

WATCH: Idaho News 6 obtained video showing the arrest

Canyon County Sheriff Deputies arrest man after roadway disturbance

"Our officers took action and took the individual to West Valley Medical center to be evaluated where Garcia struck one of our law enforcement," said the Canyon County Sheriff's Office spokesperson. "Our department will do an internal review on the arrest."

Deputies then took Garcia into custody on charges of parole violation, resisting and obstructing an officer, battery on certain personnel, and pedestrian under the influence.