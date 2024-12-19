Canyon County Commissioners adopt Agriculture Protection Act Ordinance

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Canyon County Commissioners held a public meeting on Wednesday to address concerns from local farmers regarding the adoption of an ordinance that follows the passage of the Agriculture Protection Act by state lawmakers.



Farmers are concerned over the ordinance due to the guidelines.

The ordinance protection is voluntary.

The protection can secure farmers' land for the next 20 years as developments continue to grow in the Treasure Valley.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"You know if the government makes a decision, sometimes the government is the problem," said Nampa resident David Ferdinand

Concerns and frustrations were expressed by local agricultural landowners at a meeting on Wednesday in Canyon County after commissioners held a public hearing on an agricultural protection act passed by state lawmakers earlier this year. The act provides incentives for farmers to keep working the land and be protected by growth and future developments in the area but landowners are worried about being locked into an agreement in an uncertain future.

"I am just throwing this out there [because] I feel like there's not enough carrot to make this a good voluntary program," said Caldwell Farmer Patrick Williamson.

Counties have until January 1st to adopt an ordinance outlining how existing agricultural landowners can secure protections from future development for the next 20 years. This ordinance would also be a voluntary application protection if farmers meet the guidelines.

The act states, "this chapter provides an opportunity to protect and enhance the economic and cultural benefits that working lands provide to Idahoans."

"Farming is gray. Everyone likes everything in their box. I gotta be fluid. I gotta pivot like no one's business because of mother nature and market conditions, housing conditions, labor conditions," said Williamson.

Commissioners read recommendations from planning and zoning hoping to add to the ordinance, but only one recommendation was added.

"If you leave in the requirement for the staff to notify at the end of 20 years... As a former commissioner, I understand the liability that puts Canyon County in. If staff makes mistakes and they are honest, genuine mistakes, if the staff does not notify them— that puts the county at a lot of risk for liability.

"Mr Chairman I move that we adopt the Agriculture Act Ordinance that we submitted to planning and zoning.. with the addition that development services staff is to reach out to the owner 15 months in advance to see if they want to continue with the APA designation for their property... a lot can happen in 20 years," said Canyon County Commissioner District 3 Zach Brooks.