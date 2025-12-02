CCSO investigates deadly shooting after family disturbance in Bowmont

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Tuesday morning in the unincorporated community of Bowmont, just south of Nampa.

The Sheriff's Office says dispatch received a call around 10:10 a.m. reporting a family disturbance and shots fired at a residence in the 7300 block of Main Street. When deputies arrived, they found a deceased male inside the home.

The suspected shooter was detained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Another person who was inside was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies and crime lab personnel are still at the residence.

Authorities have not released the identities of those involved, citing the ongoing investigation and the need to notify next of kin.

