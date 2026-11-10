Caldwell Night Rodeo voted Best Large Idaho Rodeo of the Year

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Caldwell Night Rodeo was voted Best Large Idaho Rodeo of the Year by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Wilderness Circuit, marking its second major industry honor in just two months.

The rodeo accepted the award at the Wilderness Circuit Finals Rodeo in Heber City, Utah, on Nov. 7.

What makes the honor significant is who decides it. The cowboys and cowgirls who compete cast the votes that determine the PRCA Wilderness Circuit's Large Rodeo of the Year. Athletes evaluate everything from arena ground conditions, livestock quality, production and efficiency, as well as hospitality and treatment.

For a rodeo that prides itself on putting the cowboys and cowgirls first, their votes represent one of the highest compliments the event can receive.

Celebrating its 102nd year in 2026, the Caldwell Night Rodeo welcomed more than 50,000 fans and 700 competitors over five nights of professional rodeo.

"We are incredibly proud and excited to receive such an honor," said Nicole Cassity, general manager of the Caldwell Night Rodeo. "So much hard work goes into creating an event that is enjoyable for the audience as well as the athletes, so it's rewarding to know that they love competing as much as we love hosting them. We'll continue to invest in the rodeo grounds and the competitor and fan experience. We can't wait to show everyone what's ahead in 2027!"

The recognition follows the Caldwell Night Rodeo's historic first Remuda Award in September, which recognizes the rodeo committee and stock contractor that provide the best, most consistent group of bucking horses. Together, the two awards make 2026 a landmark year for the rodeo.

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