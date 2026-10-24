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Bull found shot to death west of Caldwell, CCSO investigates

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Canyon County Sheriff's Office
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CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Canyon County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the death of a bull they say was shot west of Caldwell.

According to CCSO, the incident happened in the 23000 block of Boise River Road in the afternoon on Oct. 21.

Officials are asking anytone with information regarding the bull's death to come forward with information. You can do so by contacting CCSO's non-emergency dispatch at (208) 454-7531. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Idaho at (208) 343-COPS. Reference case number C26-37171.

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