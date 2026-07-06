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Body recovered near lower dam area at Lake Lowell, officials confirm

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Idaho News 6
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Posted

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Search and rescue teams recovered a body near the lower dam area at Lake Lowell, Canyon County officials confirm.

Neighborhood Reporter Kalkidan Meyer went to the scene at 8:30 p.m. on July 5 and found several law enforcement vehicles in the area.

Meyer talked with Lieutenant Travis Engle with the Canyon County Sheriff's Office at the scene, who confirmed that authorities received reports of a drowning at around 5:30 p.m. and search teams were deployed to find the individual. Ultimately, those teams recovered a body.

The Ada County Dive Team, Caldwell Police, Caldwell Fire, and the Canyon County Sheriff's Office all aided in the response. Marine patrol units were also supporting the search effort, as well as drone teams.

Officials confirm that the victim's identity will be released at a later date.

This is a developing story. Idaho News 6 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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