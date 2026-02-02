Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Authorities urge caution around thin ice after woman rescued from freezing waters of Lake Lowell

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Canyon County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to avoid walking on frozen lakes and ponds in the area for the foreseeable future, following a woman's fall through the ice at Lake Lowell on Sunday evening.

The woman, who fell through the ice approximately 150 feet from the shoreline, was quickly rescued by deputies and firefighters.

Authorities say that "recent temperature swings" have created unstable ice sheets that may appear safe but could be fatally dangerous.

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office issued the following reminders regarding water safety in the winter:

  • Ice thickness is never consistent, even on the same lake
  • Ice may appear thicker near shore, but conditions over deeper water can vary significantly and may be thin or unstable
  • No ice is 100% safe, especially this time of year
  • If you see someone fall through, call 911 immediately. Do not attempt a rescue unless you have proper equipment and training

