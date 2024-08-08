911 and dispatch services to shutdown in Canyon County for maintenance

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Maintenance on Canyon County's public safety answering point provider is set to impact 911 and non-emergency dispatch services in the area on August 9.

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office says resident's ability to call 911 could be impacted by the maintenance between 1 am and 3 am.

The announcement comes after provider Lumen Technologies sent the following message the the CCSO:

“Beginning 08/09/2024 tentatively between 1AM – 3AM tonight, there is a critical maintenance that needs to be completed at the BOISE WEST switch. All EM & Business lines that reside at this CO will be completely down from 3-5 minutes. Reroutes will not be able to be completed, as the switch will be completely down during this time. This is URGENT maintenance that needs to be completed.”

The CCSO is hopeful that the maintenance will only last for a short amount of time, but they are still working to accommodate 911 calls. Anyone in need of emergency services during the maintenance will need use Text-to-911 which can be completed by texting 911 with the nature of the emergency, a location, and other contact information.