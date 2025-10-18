78-year-old woman killed, another hospitalized in Canyon County car crash

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Police (ISP) are currently investigating a collision in Canyon County that killed a 78-year-old female driver from Wilder. A 50-year-old female driver from Parma, who was involved in the crash, was rushed to an area hospital.

According to an ISP news release, the crash occurred at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the intersection of Rodeo Lane and Dixie Road in Canyon County.

The 78-year-old driver of a 2014 Chevrolet Impala was driving South on Rodeo Lane when she failed to stop at the intersection with Dixie Road. The Parma driver, who was traveling West on Dixie Road in a Jeep Cherokee, ultimately collided with the Impala.

The driver of the Impala succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash after the vehicle overturned off the roadway. The driver of the Jeep Cherokee, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time, was transported to a local hospital via ambulance.

All lanes of travel on the road were closed for approximately 4 hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.