Two hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Canyon County

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Two people were sent to the hospital after a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon in Canyon County, according to the Idaho State Police.

The crash happened at 12:46 p.m. on US20 at mile marker 1.

According to ISP, a motorcycle attempted to legally pass a semi-truck but struck an "oil slick" in the roadway, crashing and coming to rest on the shoulder.

The operator of the motorcycle, identified as a 57-year-old man, was taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital. His passenger, a 55-year-old woman, was airlifted from the scene.

Both riders, from Woodinville, Washington, were wearing their helmets, ISP said.

The crash remains under investigation.