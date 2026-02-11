19-year-old dies in Canyon County car crash involving a semi truck

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A 19-year-old man was killed Tuesday morning in a collision with a semi-truck in Canyon County, reports the Idaho State Police (ISP).

Police say the 19-year-old man was driving a white Subaru Outback just west of Caldwell around 9:06 a.m. when he failed to yield to a blue Peterbilt semi-truck driven by a 50-year-old man.

After stopping at a stop sign, the Subaru entered the intersection of Wanger Road and U.S. Highway 20/26 and was struck by the semi.

The 19-year-old died on the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

Highway 20/26 was closed for several hours. The Canyon County Sheriff's Office, Canyon County Paramedics, and Caldwell Fire assisted ISP.

ISP is investigating the crash.

