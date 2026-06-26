18-year-old Caldwell motorcyclist injured in crash on US20-26 in Canyon County

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — An 18-year-old motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday evening on US20-26 in Canyon County.

The crash happened around 6:17 p.m. near milepost 25 at the intersection with Smeed Parkway, according to Idaho State Police.

Troopers said a 44-year-old Caldwell woman driving a 2021 Acura RDX was traveling west on US20-26 and was turning left onto Smeed Parkway when her SUV collided with an eastbound 2019 Honda CBR300 motorcycle ridden by an 18-year-old Caldwell man.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The driver of the Acura, who was wearing a seat belt, was not reported to be injured.

The intersection was blocked for about two hours while crews responded. The crash remains under investigation.

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