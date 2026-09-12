123 truckloads of nuisance material removed from property in Middleton

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — On Sept. 12, the Middleton Police Department took to social media to share that a nuisance abatement at a S. Hawthorne Avenue property was finished on Sept. 5.

The post detailed that 123 truckloads of nuisance material (which totaled to around 1,845 cubic yards) were moved by 1-800-GOT-JUNK? during the process.

According to MPD, the items removed included:



61 loads of wood

13 loads of metal

23 loads of general rubbish

26 loads of unspecified nuisance material

j40 tires

10+ dead animals

An inspection of the residence was completed by Code Enforcement, the City Building Official, and the Deputy Chief Fire Marshal, MPD shared.

The post said that "additional steps will be taken to address the residence" after observing the interior condition of the property.

The owner of the property will be held responsible for costs accumulated during this abatement, police said.

"This was a significant undertaking and an important step toward addressing long-standing nuisance and safety concerns at the property. We appreciate the cooperation of everyone involved in getting the job done and helping keep Middleton a safe, clean community." — MPD

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