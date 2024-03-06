California sees bipartisan contention for its Senate race

A yearlong battle to fill the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein's Senate seat for California is intensifying on Tuesday, as House Democrats face off against Republican candidate Steve Garvey.

California voters on Super Tuesday will set up a race for two Senate seats in the general election in November.

All Senate candidates from California are on the same primary ballot. The two that receive the most votes then advance to November's general election.

Democratic Reps. Barbara Lee, Katie Porter and Adam Schiff seek to continue a winning streak for their party in the U.S. Senate. But Garvey, a Major League Baseball National League MVP and a political newcomer, is raising the stakes.

Adam Schiff has held a lead in fundraising and polling, but Garvey's running poses more of a threat to Porter and Lee. Porter won Orange County in 2018 in a new advance for Democrats.

Statewide, registered Democratic voters outnumber Republicans 2 to 1 — but the most reliable California voters tend to be older, White homeowners who lean Republican. Low turnout, therefore, may benefit Garvey.

Polls in California will close at 8 p.m. Pacific Time, 11 p.m. Eastern Time.

