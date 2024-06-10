Zions Bank donates $12.5k to Idaho Special Olympics during summer games

CALDWELL, Idaho — Special Olympics Idaho recently recieved a $12,500 donation from Zions Bank during their annual Idaho State Summer Games, which ran over the weekend from June 7-8.

The donation will be used to help the Special Olympics provide year-round sports training and athletic competitions for children and adults with intellectual disabilities in Idaho.

“At Zions Bank, we recognize that we can build stronger communities through inclusivity and creating opportunities for all,” said Moore. “We’re honored to support Special Olympics Idaho in their mission to empower athletes and give them the chance to thrive.”

Special Olympics Idaho has been working to empower the differently-abled in the valley and help them become physically fit for over 50 years.