Woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-84 in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — A woman is dead, and another injured, following a wrong-way crash on Interstate 84 in Caldwell early Saturday.

The crash happened at approximately 1:05 a.m. on westbound I-84 near Exit 27, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

Troopers said a 2006 Mazda 6 was eastbound in the westbound lanes when it hit a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee head-on.

The driver of the Jeep, a 21-year-old woman from Caldwell, was transported to the hospital via ambulance, the release states. Her condition was not available on Saturday morning.

The driver of the Mazda, a 47-year-old woman also from Caldwell, was pronounced dead at the scene, the release says. Her name has not yet been released.

Westbound lanes of the freeway were closed for approximately three hours, according to the release.

ISP is investigating to determine why the woman was driving the wrong way on the freeway.

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