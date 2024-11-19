'Winter Wonderland Festival' opens on Friday in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — Every year, the City of Caldwell decorates Indian Creek in downtown Caldwell with over a million lights, and this year kicks off with the lighting of a new feature at Winter Wonderland.

At 7 p.m. on Nov. 22, Caldwell's Magical Musical Christmas Tree will light up for the very first time. The tree is located in the vacant lot next to the Tilian Apartments at 616 Main Street — after the tree is lit, you can experience the lights by walking through Winter Wonderland, with events and entertainment all weekend long.

The Winter Wonderland Festival, hosted by Destination Caldwell and Indian Creek Plaza, is completely free to attend —you can visit Santa, go ice skating, eat your favorite treat, or go shopping at a variety of local vendors.

Vania Campos

"This Christmas tree is more than just a beautiful centerpiece — it is a symbol of the incredible spirit that makes our community so special," said City of Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner. "This tree, with its unique design and bright lights, represents the diversity, creativity, and unity that makes Caldwell the great city that it is. I hope this tree lighting kicks off a tradition that helps to make this and every holiday season unforgettable."

For more information, visit IndianCreekPlaza.com.