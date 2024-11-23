Winter Wonderland Festival is officially open for weekend festivities

CALDWELL, Idaho — After months of preparations, the Winter Wonderland Festival is finally here and it runs through Sunday. Holiday cheer and laughter filled the streets as many came to enjoy the first-ever musical tree lighting in Caldwell.



The Festival that runs through Sunday brings vendors from across the Treasure Valley.

Preparations started back in September when supporters began covering downtown with thousands of Christmas lights.

The ice skating ribbon has become a main attraction.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Lights, laughter, and holiday cheer filled the streets of downtown Caldwell.

"This place is impressive," said Caldwell Visitor Shane Stuart.

After months of preparing for the Winter Wonderland Festival and covering Caldwell with thousands of lights, the community came out to show support for opening day.

"There's actually lights everywhere, this place is wild," said Stuart.

"The lights are very nice to see," said Caldwell Visitor Kye Melody.

As many kept warm with hot cocoa, vendors made sure to keep the community fed.

One thing that many were excited about was the ever-musical tree lighting.

"We are so excited to have it down here. Everyone knows how amazing our Christmas lights are down here in Caldwell [and] every year we put on a terrific show," said The City of Caldwell Mayor Wagoner.

During the Christmas tree lighting, Mayor Wagoner was accompanied by three young children whose mother is currently serving the country. He tells me it was important for the city to support her and her young children.

"As amazing as the tree is, nothing can compare to what you said— their mom is serving our country, having to leave her three small children here. To me, that was the best part of tonight— to be able to include those kids and let them know we're here for them," said Mayor Wagoner.

And as the tree lit up and music played the ice ribbon and business were everyone's next stop.

"If you are walking around it can be very romantic or if you're with friends you can just walk around and have fun," said Melody.