What Christmas means at Indian Creek Plaza

CALDWELL, Idaho — Christmas Day is upon us. While many community members are doing some last-minute Christmas Eve Shopping at Indian Creek Plaza community members tell Idaho News 6 what the holiday season means to them.





Local businesses help last-minute shoppers find that perfect gift.

Ice Skating ribbon will be open Christmas Day from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m

Surrounding Indian Creek Plaza in Caldwell is what this holiday season is all about.

While many shopped last minute for that perfect gift.

Family and friends were out enjoying a bit of fun skating on the ribbon before Santa comes to town.

I asked some people what the holiday season means to them, here is what they have to say:

"It just means spending quality time with my family and just bonding and having a fun experience," said Caldwell resident Beck Ariel.

"Spreading Christ's light the reason for the season,' said Caldwell resident Chloe Richards.

"Yeah celebrating our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ," said Caldwell resident Maisey Grimmitt.

"I love spending time with my family since I don't see them very much now that they are all moved out, so yeah, it's fun when they come around this holiday season," Caldwell resident Bow Sainsbury.

And while many are excited to open presents tomorrow morning.

"Today is our Christmas," said Caldwell Visitor Iris Mendoza.

Iris Mendoza tells me in her culture they celebrate Christmas on Christmas Eve.

"We usually just like eat we will spend some family time open some presents do like little games and stuff nice like little indoors," said Mendoza.

And the day of Christmas.

"We rest and then eat recalentado day after so just eating honestly," said Mendoza.

With the new year coming very soon she tells me being a student she hopes to finish with good grades.

And while everyone is out having fun many can't wait to see what presents are under the tree.