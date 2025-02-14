Western Treasure Valley School Districts release students early during snowstorm

CALDWELL, Idaho — After a week of weather alerts forecasting a snowstorm Thursday, schools in the Treasure Valley initially kept classes in session. However, as conditions worsened by mid-afternoon, Western Treasure Valley school districts decided to release students early during the storm.

Districts including Wilder, Fruitland, Nampa, Vallivue, and Caldwell sent alerts to parents advising them to pick up their students and allowed those with driver’s licenses to leave school grounds.

I reached out to Caldwell School District to ask why it didn’t cancel classes after the weather alerts. The district responded, “We made the decision based on the information available this morning.” When I followed up about why they chose to release students during the storm’s peak, they explained, “The decision to release students early was made when conditions worsened faster than expected, with student and staff safety as our top priority.”

Meanwhile, districts like Boise and West Ada continued classes as usual.

All districts canceled after-school activities, ensuring students remained indoors and safe.

At this time, Caldwell School District has decided to cancel classes for February 14th there are no other updates from either district regarding whether classes will be canceled Friday.